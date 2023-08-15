DECATUR — The Decatur mother and son defendants accused of shooting to death a photographer who had just taken their family Christmas portrait went their different ways when the criminal cases against them arrived in court.

Kiona L. Cliff, 38, had been due to face a Macon County Circuit Court bench trial Tuesday but changed her mind: She admitted a charge of second-degree murder. Cliff, held in the Macon County Jail in lieu of bail set at $500,000, is now due to be sentenced Oct. 4 and could be looking at punishments ranging from probation to 20 years in prison.

The bench trial for her son, Jatrevius O. Jarrett, 20, got underway Tuesday as scheduled and he is pleading not guilty to three alternate counts of murder.

The case dates to Christmas Eve 2021 when Jarrett, in his festive pajamas, along with Cliff plus Jarrett’s 20-year-old girlfriend and a baby, all festively attired, arrived at the makeshift studio of Efrem O. Jones, 31, who operated out of his apartment in the 500 block of South Church Street.

Decatur Police sworn affidavits said everything had gone well until the family group left the building after their pictures were taken. Several women, who had a grudge against Jarrett, had jumped the group and pepper sprayed the defendant and his mother; Jarrett was then attacked by several male assailants who proceeded to beat him.

Police said Jarrett, Cliff and other family members fled the scene but soon returned looking for revenge. While there is no evidence to suggest the photographer was in any way involved, he had the bad timing to be outside when the family group arrived and a confrontation ensued.

An uncle of Jarrett’s accosted Jones first but Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry said Jarrett was already reaching for a gun: “He pushes (the uncle) out of the way and proceeds to shoot Efrem repeatedly,” said Perry. Police reports said the photographer was cut down by six bullets and his assailants fled with Cliff driving the getaway car.

The outcome of the bench trial for her son is likely to hinge on the credibility of several witnesses who said they saw both the initial attack on Jarrett and his family and also witnessed their bloody revenge.

One of the key witnesses is Africa Biggs, 26, who got a misdemeanor DUI charge dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors before she gave evidence in court. Questioned by Perry, she described Jarrett as pushing his uncle out of the way “and then just got to shootin’... and you see somebody falling, you see somebody dyin’.”

Defense attorney Monroe McWard on cross-examination pointed out that Biggs’ boyfriend had been identified by some other witnesses as the shooter. He also wondered why it took her seven months to come forward and tell police what she knew.

“This happened in your neighborhood, your apartment complex, and you waited all of seven months before you went over and talked to the police about it?” the attorney asked.

“What am I supposed to do?” Biggs replied.

The case is being heard before Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith, who was urged by McWard to take a careful view of all the witness testimony in the case. The attorney suggested the witnesses worked together to come up with a carefully choreographed version of events, which he said compromised the state’s case.

“And I think the court will come to a different resolution than a conviction on first-degree murder in this case,” he added.

The bench trial ran out of time Tuesday and will continue Aug. 25.

