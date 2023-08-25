DECATUR — After a successful search in the Faries Park basin of Lake Decatur, the FBI dive team is now searching for discarded evidence in the Nelson Park basin.

The team will be diving along Lake Frontage Road, between the new city-owned boat docks and Chandler Park, Deputy Chief Brian Cleary said in a news release. This will result in the temporary closure of the roadway in that area.

Police have urged boaters to stay clear of the area “for the safety of the divers.”

The divers had been working since Monday in the area southeast of Reas Bridge Road, near the intersection of Reas Bridge Road and Sangamon Road.

Cleary said that effort resulted in the recovery of a handgun, magazine and ammunition.

Decatur Chief of Police Shane Brandel has said the FBI dive team was called in to help recover evidence related to two separate homicides. Brandel said he wanted the FBI involved in these instances because their divers are trained to search intensely for small items of evidence.

The divers were already scheduled to be here to hunt for discarded evidence in a murder case dating back some six months and then the same need for a lake evidence search also arose in another “fairly recent homicide,” Brandel explained.

He would not specify which cases prompted the searches.

45 photos of the SummerStart boat races in Decatur 2.5 litre stock 5 Litre A Dream Come True American Power Boat Assn. Bluewater Special Boat races Boat racing course Bottoms up Busting away Call for help Chilling winds Crow's Nest Decatur's entries Dockers Don't look now Explosive force Final adjustments First arrivals Grand National Hydro Grand Prix hydroplanes Hire Voltage Hug Jersey Speed Skiff K Racing Runabout Late adjustments Miss Prime Mover No bother Oxygen Personal watercraft races Power boat racing Practice run Pretty Plume Pulling in Racing mishap Randy Haas Red fiberglass Rescue boat Runabout SS-259 Super Chief 5-litre Super Stock Runabout Thom Welsh's boat Tragic accident Turn four Weber brothers