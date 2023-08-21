DECATUR — An FBI dive team was searching Lake Decatur Monday in a bid to help recover evidence, according to a news release from Decatur police.

In a short statement, Deputy Police Chief Brian Cleary said: “...The FBI dive team will be in Decatur assisting the Decatur Police Department.

“The dive team will be attempting to recover evidence that has been discarded in Lake Decatur. The initial dive site will be on the Southeast side of Reas Bridge Road, near the intersection of Reas Bridge Road and Sangamon Road.”

Cleary said boaters should steer clear of the area “for the safety of the divers.”

The deputy chief said the department would not comment further about what was going on.

A check of Herald & Review archives shows this is not the first time FBI divers have been called in to assist the city police. They plunged into the lake’s murky waters following the 2017 murder of Windsor man Zachary Hubbartt, 22, who had been lured to Decatur for a drug deal and then murdered in an abandoned house.

Police said accomplices of convicted killer Jason A. White had dumped evidence connected to the killing in the lake which the divers were sent in to recover.

