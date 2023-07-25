DECATUR — A felon who police say was busy assembling himself an illegal arsenal of guns via straw purchases by his girlfriend has been sent to prison for 19 years.

Michael D. Stanley took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Monroe McWard and admitted two charges of the unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

Macon County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Geisler then agreed to dismiss seven further counts accusing Stanley, 44, of being an armed habitual criminal.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the Harristown defendant had been arrested Aug. 12 after Decatur’s Rural King store became concerned about guns being purchased there were “straw” sales, meant to hide the true buyer.

Detective Chad Ramey said when the girlfriend, Catrina Hall, showed up at the store accompanied by Stanley to pick up a new revolver and a semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round magazine, officers were waiting for them.

Ramey said a subsequent search of the couple’s home found a safe next to the bed that held a 12-gauge shotgun, a Ruger AR rifle, three handguns and a “massive amount of assorted ammunition."

The detective said a cardboard box in their bedroom contained two “80% lower units for an AR-style rifle.” Ramey said Stanley had reached out via Facebook to ask a local gunsmith to finish building the rifles for him, but the gunsmith had refused.

Ramey said a check of Stanley’s criminal record shows 10 convictions since 1997 for offenses ranging from mob action to aggravated battery and dealing in cocaine.

He had been due to face a trial July 17 before changing his mind and agreeing to the plea deal. Passing sentence, Geisler also agreed to recommend Stanley for substance abuse treatment while he is incarcerated.

Hall, 38, is free on $100,000 bail and is pleading not guilty to two charges of the illegal purchase of firearms with intent to deliver to another. She is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Aug. 3.

