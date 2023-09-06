DECATUR — The Shelbyville man accused of being the first link in an illegal weapons supply chain that led to the arrest of a Decatur correctional officer and a jail inmate has pleaded guilty to the unlawful sale of firearms.

Shane A. Hecker, 34, took a plea deal that saw him admit to the unlawful sale of a firearm to a felon. He was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay $250 to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the State Police.

Hecker was accused of purchasing guns on behalf of felon Brandon J. Burwell, 33, who then got former Macon County Jail corrections officer Adam B. Goodbrake to store the weapons for him. Prosecutors say the two had met while Burwell was briefly held at the jail and Burwell wanted the weapons kept away from his Blue Mound home because he feared they might be discovered by law enforcement.

Goodbrake, 25, is then accused of warning Burwell that police had discovered what was going on before helping Burwell load up the weapons so he could drive away with them before Decatur police arrived at Goodbrake’s Decatur home to arrest him July 2.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies found and arrested Burwell the same day; he was quoted in a sworn affidavit as denying any knowledge of the weapons and said he had only stopped by Goodbrake's home to retrieve several cannabis plants. The firearms — some seven in all, ranging from shotguns, handguns and a rifle with a 100-round drum magazine — were not found at the time. But, answering a question from the Herald & Review Wednesday, Macon County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Flannery said police later not only recovered all of the guns "but in fact they got more than they were initially looking for," he added.

Goodbrake has yet to enter a formal plea on seven counts of the unlawful delivery of firearms and is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court September 8; he is free on $30,000 bond.

Burwell is pleading not guilty to seven counts of being a felon in possession of weapons and he is due in court for a pretrial hearing October 5. He is free on bail set at $50,000.

Hecker had been held in jail since his arrest July 10, but was ordered released after his sentencing on Aug. 3.

