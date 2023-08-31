WARRENSBURG — Police were involved in a leisurely and most definitely non-highspeed pursuit Wednesday night: They chased a forklift driver all the way from Warrensburg to Decatur.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said it took about an hour and a half to cover the 10-mile distance, the male driver stubbornly refusing to pull over as he meandered along rural roads toward Decatur followed by a squad car with flashing lights.

Root said the 41-year-old Decatur man finally drove into the parking lot of the city’s Caterpillar Inc. plant on North 27th Street just after midnight, when he was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding and disobeying traffic signs.

Root said police had been alerted around 10:51 p.m. by Warrensburg residents who had seen the man “doing doughnuts” on a driveway off Illiniwick Road in Warrensburg. The sheriff, reviewing initial police reports, said and he was already out and driving along rural highways west of town when deputies arrived.

The man then turned and headed towards Decatur on country roads at average speeds, based roughly on the distance and time involved, that worked out at less than 7 mph while he ignored all police commands for him to pull over.

“I believe they did try a spike strip to stop him but, with the type of tires this forklift had, as they don’t run on air tires, that didn’t work,” said Root.

He said his deputies carefully monitored the situation to make sure other road users were safe, which was helped by the late hour of the chase when few other vehicles were about.

Root said he doesn’t know what the man’s motive was in taking the forklift for a joy ride, but said he understands the suspect may have what he described as “mental health issues.” A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man remained in custody with bail not yet set.

And, as vehicle pursuits go, this one appears to have comfortably lifted itself into the sheriff’s office record books. “We’ve had some weird pursuits in things like golf carts and stuff like that before,” said Root.

“But I don’t think we’ve ever had a forklift that I can remember.”

PHOTOS: Back the Blue rally in Decatur Back the Blue 1 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 2 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 3 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 4 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 5 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 6 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 7 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 8 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 9 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 10 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 11 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 12 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 13 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 14 06.27.20.JPG