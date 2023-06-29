DECATUR — A grand jury indictment paints a frightening picture of Gary S. Russell, the Decatur man now accused of not only stabbing his ex-wife to death, but using a knife to further mutilate her dead body and also stabbing and killing her pet puppy.

Russell, 64, was arrested June 8 after Decatur police said he called them and confessed he had stabbed and murdered Cheryl A. Russell two days earlier in her home in the 400 block of Dwight Drive.

Court records show an agreed judgment of dissolution of marriage had been entered and filed a month earlier.

The seven count grand jury indictment, filed Wednesday, accuses the defendant of three counts of first degree murder in a homicide that involved multiple stab wounds to the 64-year-old victim.

The murder counts also say the savage nature of the crime showed “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior.” This is language that would bring more prison time upon conviction.

The grand jury said Russell had then “knowingly mutilated Cheryl Russell’s deceased body” after murdering her. Part of the indictment actually reads “dismembering a human body”, but Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, speaking Thursday, said that is just the official filing language of the charge, and the body was not dismembered.

Another count charges Russell with “aggravated cruelty to animals” for the death of the puppy, called Charlotte. “... The said defendant intentionally caused a companion animal, Cheryl Russell’s six-month-old dog named Charlotte, to suffer serious injury by stabbing the dog to death.”

Further counts allege Russell concealed the dead and mutilated body of his ex-wife for two days and accuse him of committing aggravated domestic battery during the stabbing of the victim.

Russell appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday and entered not guilty pleas to all charges. He said he was too poor to afford a private lawyer and was told an attorney would be appointed to defend him.

He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Sept. 7 and remains held in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $3 million, requiring him to post a bond of $300,000 to be released.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park