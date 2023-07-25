DECATUR — Street gang member Sirspartacus M. Saunders, who said he illegally possessed a gun in Decatur because of “how dangerous it is in the city,” has been jailed for 180 days and sentenced to 24 months probation.

Saunders, 19, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Courtney Anderson that saw him admit an amended charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Macon County Circuit Judge James Coryell then dismissed further charges of obstructing justice and resisting police.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer Jacob Stewart said Saunders was a self-confessed member of the East Side Gang who had been wanted on outstanding warrants when arrested.

He had fled from members of the police Community Action Team by car and then on foot just before 12 a.m. on July 25, 2022. Stewart said he chased Saunders into a house in the 300 block of South Webster Street after the defendant had tried, unsuccessfully, to slam the front door in his face.

Chased down and caught, Stewart said Saunders identified himself as “Marion Saunders” but later confessed to his true identity when he saw his distinctive full name flash up on a police computer screen.

“Sirspartacus stated something similar to ‘That’s me’ as he could observe the screen,” Stewart said.

Saunders was also quoted as confessing to ownership of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that had been found in his car.

“He stated it was his gun that he had purchased for $150 off a ‘crack head’ in Decatur a few weeks ago,” said Stewart. “He advised he carries a gun for protection because of how dangerous it is in the city.”

Saunders had been due to face a trial July 17 before telling the judge he was willing to take the plea deal. He was also sentenced to 24 months probation and another 180 days in jail on an unrelated charge of the aggravated fleeing and eluding of police, but that sentence was ordered to run concurrent with the other jail term.

