DECATUR — Police say that when Decatur man Karlee Q. Collins got angry with his girlfriend of just two weeks, he stood outside her home and fired multiple rounds from a handgun, one of which came close to hitting a 2-month-old boy.

Collins, 23, is pleading not guilty to two counts of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and a further charge of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Collins had flown into a rage and beaten, strangled to the edge of unconsciousness and spit in the face of his 20-year-old girlfriend during a confrontation that happened around 2:30 a.m. July 26 in a house in the 1700 block of North Church Street.

He had then been ordered out of the home by the victim’s sister-in-law but left making threats to his girlfriend and her child: “(She) advised Karlee made a threat similar to ‘I’m going to shoot you and your son,’” according to the affidavit, signed by Detective Bryan Kaylor.

He said the girlfriend was standing on the porch of the Church Street house about 10 minutes later when she saw Collins walking by and loudly pointed him out to several other witnesses who were present.

“(She) advised as soon as she said this, Karlee turned towards her, raised his arm, and discharged a firearm approximately five to six times and then fled eastbound on foot,” said Kaylor.

“DPD officers located three bullet defects to the front of (the North Church Street house). DPD officers recovered a fired projectile that penetrated the outer wall of the residence and came in extremely close proximity to a 2-month-old infant that was present.”

Kaylor said nine spent 9mm shell casings had also been picked up from the roadway where the witnesses said Collins had stood when he opened fire.

Collins appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Aug. 23 where Judge Lindsey Shelton found probable cause to try him on the charges.

Police evidence in court had been presented by Officer Jonathan Welton, who had been cross-examined by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders. She asked if there was any surveillance footage or other camera evidence to back-up the police version of events.

Welton said he was not aware of any and, in the only video that had been found, “the camera is not pointing in the direction of this incident.” In response to other questions, Welton said the recovered shell casings had been preserved as evidence but did not know if they had been sent for forensic testing.

Collins is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Oct. 4 and he remained in the custody of the Macon County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at more than $100,000. He is also pleading not guilty to an unrelated charge of possession of methamphetamine and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 6 on two further charges of having committed domestic battery.

