DECATUR — Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is seeking the public's help with its investigation into the death of 51-year-old James E. Taylor of Decatur.

Taylor was found dead on May 19 in a rural area near his home. Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.

On May 12, the Decatur Police Department received information that Taylor was missing. He was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on May 10.

No additional information was released.

Those with any information on Taylor’s death are asked to contact Decatur Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477, the Illinois State Police Zone 5 Tip line at 217-278-5004, or email ISP.Zone.5.Investigations@Illinois.gov.

Witnesses can remain anonymous.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park