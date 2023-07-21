DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating a double homicide that occurred early Friday morning.
According to Deputy Chief Brian Cleary, patrol officers responded to a call of two unresponsive men inside a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. Friday in the the 800 block of South Webster Street.
"Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 19-year-old male and a deceased 30-year-old male in the vehicle," Cleary said in a news release. "Both victims had suffered traumatic injuries."
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
