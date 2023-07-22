DECATUR — The two men found dead in a double homicide Friday morning in Decatur have been identified.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Karlondus Thomas, 19, and Andrell O'Neal, 30, both of Decatur, were found dead inside a vehicle early Friday in the 800 block of South Webster Street.

"They were victims of gunshot trauma," Day said.

Both men were in the vehicle that was driven by another individual. "The shooting incident reportedly occurred at another location in Decatur," Day said. "They were driven to the South Webster Street location by the driver seeking aid at that area."

A criminal investigation is ongoing by Decatur Police detectives. The autopsies were conducted at the McLean County Coroner's morgue in Bloomington.

An inquest is pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

