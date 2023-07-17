DECATUR — Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a Decatur man’s home and car were hit by gunfire Saturday night.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Brian Earles said the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Wood Street. The 31-year-old man was home at the time but was not injured.

“It looks like the house was hit once, the car three times and one bullet hit the detached garage,” said Earles. “The victim told us he had no idea why somebody would shoot at his house.”

Multiple residents living in the area told police they heard four to five gunshots but nobody reported seeing the gunman.

“It looks like the shooter was probably in a vehicle as we had a couple of witnesses who said they heard a vehicle accelerating rapidly out of the area,” Earles added.

Anyone with information can call the police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Cash rewards are paid for information leading to an arrest and callers can remain anonymous.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park