DECATUR — U.S. Marshals arrested a 32-year-old man in Lake County, Tennessee on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man in Decatur.

According to Lt. Erik Ethell with the Criminal Investigations Division, Decatur police obtained an arrest warrant for Eric L. Hardy in connection with the beating death of 53-year-old Marvin E. Meyer Jr.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

Officials said Meyer was fatally injured in a Sept. 1 assault in the 1600 block of East Wood Street, Decatur. He was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy was done on Sept. 2 at the McLean County coroner's morgue in Bloomington. Preliminary autopsy results showed Meyer died from multiple blunt injuries due to an assault, according to Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.