DECATUR — Carson H. Hagood, who beat and stomped to death one fellow female patient at a Forsyth group home and tried to kill two others, was found not guilty by reason of insanity at a hearing Tuesday.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton ruled that the prosecution had proved that Hagood caused the death and severe woundings in a psychotic rampage in the early morning of Jan. 26, 2022, at the Hickory Point Terrace group home.

But the judge, after reviewing an expert mental health review of the 41-year-old Hagood, said he was severely mentally ill.

“I do find that the defendant has shown by clear and convincing evidence that he is not criminally responsible for his conduct at the time he committed those offenses,” said the judge.

“As a result of mental disease or mental defect, he lacked the substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct. I find him not guilty by reason of insanity. He is not to be released and he is to be remanded to the Department of Human Services for evaluation for his treatment … and facility placement.”

Legal rules say that Hagood could be held in a secure hospital or clinic for up to the maximum time he would have been sentenced to as a regular defendant, in this case 60 years, subject to regular case reviews to monitor his condition.

Evidence gathered by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said he had attacked and killed 58-year-old Lynn Umphreys as well as attacking and wounding Susie Lauderdale, 56, and 48-year-old Kara Norrington.

Giving evidence at an earlier hearing, Deputy Brian Hickey said he arrived to find a desperate home worker pleading for help. “She was frantically screaming for me to enter the group home ‘Before he kills somebody,” Hickey had testified.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders told the judge Tuesday that while no one disputes what Hagood did, the circumstances of the case raised concerns.

“We would also point out that despite urgent concerns that Mr. Hagood was expressing himself to be suicidal and capable of doing harm to others, he was allowed free range of the facility (the group home) where he was being held without having the proper safeguards put in place for him," she said.

Attempts by the Herald & Review to contact Hickory Point Terrace for comment after the hearing were not successful. Messages with the group home have also been left after earlier court hearings with no response.

Speaking outside the courtroom Tuesday, the defendant’s mother, Linda Hagood, said her son had told her in the days leading up to the crimes that he was not taking his medications and he felt urges to kill himself and hurt others.

Linda Hagood said she raised these concerns with the home and both she and her other son, Shawn Perkins, Carson Hagood’s guardian, had pleaded for him to be transferred to a secure hospital.

“I just see it as a human tragedy; I mean Carson’s life has been wasted by the negligence of that group home. All this could have been avoided,” said Linda Hagood, 71.

She said with proper treatment her son had previously held down simple jobs and was able to come home for visits. “Now all his ambitions and dreams and hopes are gone, gone, just totally gone,” she said, breaking into tears.

Perkins, 51, said: “The home should have took some different action and all this could have been avoided and we just feel horrible for those poor people (the victims) and their families.

“Our goal now is to make sure this doesn’t happen to somebody else.”

