QUINCY — Judge Robert Adrian emphasized the heinous nature of the crime Friday as he sentenced Timothy Bliefnick to natural life in prison for the murder of his estranged wife.

"You researched this murder. You planned this murder. You practiced this murder," Adrian said. "You fired one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen times. I don't know how long it took you to do that."

Bliefnick, 40, kept his back turned to the gallery during Friday's sentencing in Adams County Circuit Court and showed no emotion as he was led from the courtroom.

"We deal sometimes with some of the worst aspects of humanity," Assistant State's Attorney Josh Jones said in asking the court for the maximum sentence. "This wasn't a bar fight. Hell, your honor, this wasn't a fight at all. This was a person who stalked his victim for days. He practiced."

On May 31, following a six-day trial, it took a jury four hours to convict the Decatur native of first-degree murder, along with charges of home invasion and use of a firearm to commit first-degree murder.

The victim, Rebecca Bliefnick, was found by her father in her Quincy home on Feb. 23 with multiple gunshot wounds. Following an investigation by the Quincy Police Department, Timothy Bliefnick was arrested and charged with her murder on March 13.

Bliefnick did not take the stand and the defense did not present any evidence at the trial.

Evidence showed that the Bliefnicks were involved in a contentious divorce at the time of Rebecca's death. The couple's three children were at Timothy's house when Rebecca was killed.

"Your soul is black with hate," Bernadette Postel said in her victim impact statement. Postel is Rebecca Bliefnick's mother. "You only have love for yourself.

"When you murdered Becky, you took from your boys the person who loved them most in the world."

"You will sit in prison, and you will be forgotten," Chris Schultz, Rebecca's cousin, said. "Even to hold hate for you would be a waste."

Sarah Reilly, Rebecca Bliefnick's sister, suggested Timothy Bliefnick should have searched for childhood PTSD out of concern for his children instead of researching subjects like homemade suppressors as it was noted during his trial.

"They will always be known as the kids whose father murdered their mother."

Following the sentence, Jones said he can't say whether or not justice was truly reached.

"Justice is one of those ephemeral qualities," he said. "I think if you asked Becky's family, no number of years is justice for what happened. But I think we ensured that the defendant was held accountable for what he did. If that looks like justice to some people, then we achieved that, but ultimately, we're just trying to hold him accountable."

Prior to the sentencing, Friday's hearing also had defense attorney Casey Schnack present a motion objecting to several pieces of evidence, such as Google searches and hearsay exceptions without a proper foundation in evidence.

"Once (a) bell is rung, it can't be unrung," Schnack said.

"There were several layers of protection of the defendant's rights," Jones argued. "The court followed the law, and that's what we're asking for today."

In denying the defense's motion, Adrian said there was no error in admitting the evidence, and that both attorneys had the opportunity to share their view on what weight to give evidence.

"Whatever weight was given, that's the jury's prerogative," he said.

