DECATUR — A corrections employee of the sheriff’s office is now on the other side of the bars in the Macon County Jail, accused of illegally storing weapons for a felon he met there.

A statement from Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said Adam B. Goodbrake of Decatur was arrested and booked into the jail Sunday on a preliminary charge of the “unlawful delivery of firearms to a felon.”

He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Monday and bail was set at $30,000, requiring him to post a bond of $3,000 to be freed.

Goodbrake, 25, has worked for the sheriff’s office corrections division for five years and was arrested by Decatur Police following an investigation.

“The investigation revealed that Goodbrake had stored multiple weapons for a person known to him to have a felony conviction,” said the sheriff’s statement.

“The felon, Brandon Burwell, met Goodbrake when he was incarcerated at the Macon County Jail in September of 2022. Goodbrake is alleged to have stored the weapons for Burwell at his Decatur residence in May of 2023 and then returned the weapons to Burwell shortly before his arrest. Burwell was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.”

Root said Goodbrake is currently on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation which is separate from the criminal investigation into his alleged activities.

“The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for employees conducting criminal activities,” the sheriff added.

And, in a comment to the Herald & Review, the sheriff said situations like this are rare but added: “Corrections officers are just like everybody else, they make mistakes and while we normally don’t see things like this, when we do see it we try to take care of the problem and rectify those issues.”

Sworn affidavits filed Monday by Decatur Police said the alarm was raised by Goodbrake’s estranged 24-year-old girlfriend, the mother of his child. She was busy moving out of their home on East Greenhill Road before 9 a.m. Sunday when she stumbled across a cache of weapons and ammunition in Goodbrake’s car while retrieving a child’s car seat. Several witnesses who were helping her move are quoted by police as saying they also saw the weapons, including one woman who tripped over a duffle bag she said was stuffed full of ammunition.

The girlfriend is quoted as telling police that Goodbrake, whose own FOID card has been denied, told her: “You weren’t supposed to see those.”

Macon County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested Burwell at an address in Macon Sunday evening and found desperate messages on his phone from Goodbrake dating from early Sunday after the girlfriend had discovered the guns.

“(Expletive) is hitting the fan to the point cops are gonna be at my house before too long,” read one message quoted in an affidavit signed by Deputy Anthony Anello.

“Brandon replied at 7:58 a.m.: “I will come today. I’ll be on my way soon.”

The guns were gone when Decatur Police showed up at Goodbrake’s house later Sunday morning. But an affidavit signed by Decatur Police Officer Anna Oldham said Goodbrake was frank about what he had done.

The officer said he described meeting Burwell in the jail and said he had been asked sometime in May if he would be willing to store “things” for him.

“Adam stated he asked Brandon what that was and Brandon stated ‘pew pews’,” Oldham added. “Adam told Brandon that was fine and Brandon brought over the guns which were placed in a detached garage on the property.”

Oldham said police have a good idea of what was there because Goodbrake had shown officers pictures he’d taken of himself with what amounted to a small armory.

The weapons included an AR-style shotgun, three other rifles, a pump-action shotgun and several handguns. One AR rifle had a fully loaded 100-round capacity drum magazine and the haul also included a device called a Micro Roni that turns a handgun into a short-barreled rifle.

Burwell denied retrieving any guns when deputies had questioned him, however, insisting he had only gone over to Goodbrake’s home to retrieve “several cannabis plants.”

The affidavits from Decatur Police and the sheriff’s office do not list the weapons as being recovered and their status isn’t clear. Sheriff Root, when asked by the Herald & Review, said “it’s still an ongoing investigation.”

And he added: “Our main focus is removing illegal guns off the streets.”

Jail booking information for Burwell said he had previously been jailed on charges of criminal trespass, operating without insurance and driving on a suspended license on September 16. This would appear to be when he had his encounter with Goodbrake, who was listed as the booking officer at the jail. But it must have been a brief meeting, as jail records show Burwell being booked in at 2:50 a.m. September 16 and getting released just 33 minutes later at 3:23 a.m.

Burwell’s criminal record shows he was sent to prison for 18 months in November of 2008 after pleading guilty to criminal damage to state-supported property.

He was booked back into the jail Sunday on preliminary charges of the unlawful possession of a weapon by felon and his bail was set at $50,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

