MACON — A Macon man is accused of sending a 13-year-old girl naked pictures of himself — and requesting similar shots of her — as part of a campaign to seduce the child into performing sexual acts with him.

Russell A. Shockley, 43, has yet to enter a formal plea on a charge of indecent solicitation and two counts of child pornography. He is due to face a preliminary hearing in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police said the alarm was raised by the girl’s father, who had discovered what was going on after he disciplined his daughter and confiscated her phone.

“(The father) provided consent to search (the daughter’s) Samsung Galaxy S21,” said Officer James Wrigley, who signed the affidavit.

“A data extraction was completed… I located a string of messages which were sexual in nature between (the daughter) and Russell Shockley. In the string of messages it can be seen that images are sent and received…”

In one message Wrigley said Shockley tells the girl he wants to have intercourse with her and adds “I wish you could sneak out.” Police also found naked images of himself he had sent the child and requests to her for videos of herself performing sexual acts.

Police raided Shockley’s Macon apartment June 1 and said they seized three cell phones and a laptop computer.

Wrigley said the interior of the apartment matched the background images of pictures stored on the child’s phone. Officers also seized a pair of leather chaps, which exposed the wearer’s buttocks, from the side saddle of Shockley’s motorcycle; these matched a garment the girl had described him wearing in other images she had received, Wrigley said.

“During a Mirandized custodial interview, Russell admitted to having the conversations with (the child) which were sexual in nature,” Wrigley said in the affidavit.

Shockley remained held in the Macon County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $350,000, requiring him to post a bond of $35,000 to be freed.

