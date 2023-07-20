DECATUR — Contradictory witness statements and the rules of etiquette about approaching another crew’s pit area played into the legal resolution of a clash between rival race families at Macon Speedway.

The case involving Stephen L. Ewing, 48, and his 24-year-old son Dakota Ewing was due to go to trial Monday. Stephen L. Ewing was pleading not guilty to aggravated battery and his son denied a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, both charges involving a teenage boy victim from the other family.

But in the end there was no trial. A plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs saw the charge against Dakota Ewing dismissed while Stephen Ewing agreed to admit to a lesser charge of battery, a class A misdemeanor.

Macon County Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith sentenced the older Ewing to three days in jail but that was canceled out with credit for three days already served. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $200.

The case dates to the night of July 23, 2022, when Blue Mound Police responded to the aftermath of a confrontation at the racetrack and found a 16-year-old victim on the ground and semi-conscious after being hit in the head while in the pit area of the Ewing family.

A sworn affidavit said the teenager and his father had approached the Ewing pit hoping to resolve “hard feelings” after the evening's racing. Stephen Ewing had been accused of aggressively shoving the teenager who was later knocked to the ground and beaten; possibly being clubbed with a tire iron or similar weapon. The teen’s father said he had also been attacked.

But commenting after the court hearing, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the case turned out to be not so clear as to what had happened from the prosecution’s point of view.

Rueter said he’s learned one team entering the pit of another is frowned upon and it was this unorthodox approach by the victims that started the trouble.

“I am not saying they deserved what they got or anything like that — they did not,” added Rueter. “But to a certain degree this would not have happened if they had not gone over to confront the Ewing group.”

The state’s attorney also noted that the defense had lined up a dozen witnesses ready to testify on behalf of the Ewings who claimed, in police reports, that the teenager was verbally aggressive to them.

“In terms of determining the best use of court time and the likelihood of conviction and that sort of thing, we thought it was best to resolve it the way we did,” Rueter said of both the guilty plea and the charge dismissal.

