DECATUR — Police say a man broke into a Decatur home where a mother and her three children were present only to walk away with the family's German Shepherd.

According to a sworn affidavit, officers were called Sunday evening to a home on Glenview Court to a report of someone having broken into the basement.

The woman and the couple's three small children were upstairs when they heard a downstairs door sensor sounding repeatedly, the affidavit said. The woman went downstairs to see if a family member was home. She reported seeing no sign of him.

Then the woman said she heard the sound of a man she did not recognize yelling from the basement. The woman "began to panic," the police report said, and she quickly grabbed her three children and left the house through the garage.

As her family fled, the woman told police, she could hear the invader attempting to get into the locked door at the top of the basement stairs. She also reported seeing a white male in a black T-shirt in her backyard while driving southbound away from the house.

The woman's husband arrived at the home after his family had fled, the report said. There he said he found the basement door frame had been damaged, as if it had been forced open, with two muddy shoe prints on the door.

Outside, the man said some of the tools that had been stored in a small shed had been removed and were laying on the ground.

While there didn't appear to be anything missing from within the house or any other damage, the family said their dog was missing from its fenced-in area in the yard.

According to police, the wire fence appeared to have been cut. A pair of tin cutters the male homeowner identified as his own were found laying on the ground next to the fence.

Officers later found a man walking a German Shepherd about a mile away in the yard of a home on Hackberry Drive, the report said.

The female homeowner identified the dog as the family's dog and also positively identified the man of the person she saw in their yard, police said.

A neighbor told officers he'd been approached by the suspect, who police said was captured on security footage questioning the neighbor about the homeowners. After his interaction with the suspect, the neighbor called police to have someone check on the man because "he was acting abnormal," according to the police report.

The 30-year-old Decatur man was arrested on preliminary charges of residential burglary and theft with a prior conviction. He is being held in the Macon County Jail on $75,000 bail, requiring him to post $7,500 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

50 best crime TV shows of all time Intro #50. Southland #49. Happy Valley #48. Boston Legal #47. Bosch #46. American Crime Story #45. The Americans #44. Banshee #43. Broadchurch #42. Person of Interest #41. Ozark #40. Brooklyn Nine-Nine #39. Love/Hate #38. Harley Quinn #37. The New Batman Adventures #36. Alfred Hitchcock Presents #35. Trailer Park Boys #34. Luther #33. Big Little Lies #32. Boardwalk Empire #31. The Punisher #30. Hannibal #29. Sons of Anarchy #28. Mr. Robot #27. Homicide: Life on the Street #26. Wentworth #25. Endeavour #24. Young Justice #23. Poirot #22. Justified #21. Deadwood #20. The X-Files #19. Mindhunter #18. Daredevil #17. Dexter #16. The Return of Sherlock Holmes #15. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes #14. Line of Duty #13. The Shield #12. Oz #11. The Boys #10. Better Call Saul #9. Twin Peaks #8. Narcos #7. Peaky Blinders #6. Fargo #5. True Detective #4. Sherlock #3. The Sopranos #2. The Wire #1. Breaking Bad 50 best crime TV shows of all time #50. 24 #49. Brooklyn Nine-Nine #48. Love/Hate #47. The New Batman Adventures #46. Alfred Hitchcock Presents #45. Bosch: Legacy #44. Southland #43. Harley Quinn #42. Happy Valley #41. Boston Legal #40. Bosch #39. Person of Interest #38. Big Little Lies #37. The Punisher #36. Hannibal #35. Ozark #34. Foyle's War #33. Mr. Inbetween #32. Wentworth #31. Endeavour #30. Trailer Park Boys #29. Poirot #28. Justified #27. Deadwood #26. Boardwalk Empire #25. The X-Files #24. Mindhunter #23. Sons of Anarchy #22. Mr. Robot #21. Daredevil #20. The Return of Sherlock Holmes #19. Homicide: Life on the Street #18. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes #17. Young Justice #16. Line of Duty #15. The Shield #14. Oz #13. The Boys #12. Dexter #11. Twin Peaks #10. Narcos #9. Peaky Blinders #8. Fargo #7. Better Call Saul #6. True Detective #5. Batman: The Animated Series #4. Sherlock #3. The Sopranos #2. The Wire #1. Breaking Bad