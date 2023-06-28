DECATUR — Dewey E. Ford was given a sentence of 24 months probation after admitting covering up for a Decatur woman accused of starving to death a pet dog that was found dumped in a Forsyth ditch.

Ford, 58, pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to obstruction of justice/destroy evidence, a Class 4 felony.

The charge against him said Ford “with the intent to prevent the apprehension of Twyla E. Kitsos,” covered up her alleged neglect and the starvation she inflicted which resulted in the death of the dog.

The body of the animal, still wearing a collar decorated with cartoon bones, was found inside a cage covered with two blue blankets, according to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. One of the blankets had been partially pulled inside the cage, suggesting the dog may have been alive after being dumped; its remains were discovered Jan. 24.

Kitsos, 33, denies charges of aggravated cruelty, cruelty, three counts of failure to perform animal owner duties and one charge of obstruction of justice/destroy evidence.

Kitsos, like Ford, was charged after a grand jury was presented with evidence by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter. She is due in court for a pretrial hearing Thursday.

Ford was sentenced at a hearing June 23 and represented by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders. He was given what is known as “second chance probation,” which applies only to certain crimes and offers defendants who follow strict rules the opportunity to keep a felony conviction off their record.

Ford was told by Judge Jeffrey Geisler that he must work or pursue a course of study while on probation and perform 30 hours of community service.

He also had to agree to at least three random drug tests at his expense and was ordered to pay a $250 fee to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the State Police.

