DECATUR — Shawn D. Howell reacted to being shoved in the back by turning around and pointing a gun at the chest of his assailant and pulling the trigger, prosecutors said.

That shot earned the 19-year-old defendant an eight-year prison sentence — to be served at 85% — after he pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The admission was part of a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Fallon Conner that saw further charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon dismissed.

The case was scheduled for a sentencing hearing Thursday but court records show Howell made a surprise appearance in front of Judge Jeffrey Geisler on July 24 and received his sentence.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur Police said the 38-year-old victim had been shot just before 11:30 p.m. Feb. 2 after getting into a dispute with Howell at 22nd Discount Liquor on North 22nd Street.

Police said Howell and a juvenile who was with him both pulled guns on the victim and shoved him out of the business at gunpoint. Howell then turns to walk away but the man uses both hands to shove the defendant in the back, causing him to stumble forward as he fights to regain his balance.

“Shawn then turns around to face (the victim) and fires one round…” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Bradley Hall.

The victim suffered a chest wound medical teams described as critical but doctors and surgeons at Decatur Memorial Hospital were able to save him.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Stephen Friedel told the judge at an earlier hearing that we know the precise sequence of events at 22nd Discount Liquor because the confrontation had been captured on video surveillance.

In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Geisler ordered Howell to pay the $250 fee needed to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the State Police.

