DECATUR — Police are waiting for a hospital to get done treating a man with a broken arm so they can arrest him for inflicting multiple stab wounds on a Decatur victim.

Detective Sgt. Brian Earles said the 45-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest, stomach, armpit and rib cage in a street confrontation around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of North Stone and East North streets.

Earles said the man needed hospital treatment but said his wounds were described as non life-threatening.

The 28-year-old wielding the knife suffered his injury as the victim fought back. “His injury will require surgery of some kind,” added Earles. “And as soon as he is medically able to be released, we will book him into jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.”

Earles said he understands that a dispute over drugs may have been the cause of the confrontation between the two men. “It sounds like they got involved in a mutual fight when one of them escalated the situation with a knife,” Earles added.

