DECATUR — Michael W. Nietupski doesn’t trust the criminal justice system to defend him on charges he tried to murder his girlfriend by savagely beating her, strangling her and forcing her to drink bleach.

The 39-year-old Decatur defendant told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton that he wanted to act as his own attorney. The judge had just found probable cause to try him on the attempted murder charge and two further counts of aggravated domestic battery, one of those charges alleging strangulation.

Shelton finally did allow him to waive his rights to a court-appointed lawyer, but only after a prolonged exchange during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing as she tried to make sure he knew the risks he was taking.

“Do you have any prior experience with the criminal justice system?” she asked him.

“I am sure I could learn; attorneys don’t know everything when they start law school, so I am sure I could learn,” Nietupski replied.

The judge warned him he was facing a prison sentence of six to 30 years, to be served at 85%, if convicted on the attempted murder charge, and sentences of three to seven years on each of the other charges.

Nietupski said he understood, but still believed representing himself was the best option. He accused defense lawyers and prosecutors of having “lunch together” and too cozy a professional relationship.

“The state kind of looks at me like they already decided the verdict … even though they are supposed to prove things beyond a reasonable doubt,” he told the judge.

“They act like I am already convicted, so I think it’s in my best interests to defend myself … I am innocent, and I know that I am, see, so I am representing myself.”

There then followed some misunderstanding as Nietupski appeared to change his mind at the last moment when faced with signing a form formally dispensing with the representation of the office of Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders.

“This is why you should have an attorney,” the judge told him. “You are not understanding the law and the procedure.”

Once assured he could change his mind again later and enlist the help of a professional lawyer, Nietupski went ahead and signed the forms to defend himself.

The charges against him date to the night of July 27 when his 32-year-old girlfriend of one year said she was subjected to a terrifying all-night ordeal at his home after getting into an argument.

Giving evidence earlier at the preliminary hearing, Decatur Police Officer Brad Saul said she had been questioned at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital the next morning and was seen to be battered, bleeding and covered in bruises and wounds.

She had described being held against her will and repeatedly beaten, strangled and threatened with death and even urinated upon.

A sworn affidavit signed by Saul said: “Michael grabbed a bottle of bleach, held her by her hair, poured bleach in her mouth and covered her mouth with his hand so that she couldn’t spit it out … Michael then said something like ‘Are you trying to get away and escape your death?’”

She told police she had been able to district Nietupski long enough to spit most of the bleach out, but “did swallow a small amount.”

Nietupski is accused of making repeated threats to kill the victim before scrubbing her body in a “scalding hot shower” and ordering her out of his home.

The defendant remains in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $450,000, requiring him to post a bond of $45,000 to be freed. He will get the opportunity to represent himself in court at a pretrial hearing scheduled for Oct. 6.

