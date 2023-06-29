DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail gasoline bomb that set a police officer’s pant leg on fire has been sent to prison for three years.

Anthony Neal III pleaded guilty in Macon County Circuit Court to aggravated battery and the attempted possession of an explosive or incendiary device.

The admissions were part of a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead. The deal saw further charges of resisting police and disorderly conduct dismissed when the defendant appeared in court June 8.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler actually sentenced the 23-year-old defendant to three years on both the counts he had admitted, but then ordered the prison terms to run concurrently.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the violence dates to the night of August 15, 2022, when frightened neighbors called police because of Neal’s “erratic and irate” behavior.

Patrol officers had confronted him outside of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of North Gulick Street where they said they found him busy feeding wood into a fire he had built next to the building.

“Anthony was carrying glass bottles with a rag hanging out of the spout (Molotov Cocktail) in his hands. The bottles were filled with fuel,” said the affidavit.

“When officers went to grab Anthony, he threw them on the ground next to the fire as officers were attempting to detain him. The glass containing the fuel shattered, caught fire, and caused an officer’s pant leg to catch fire.”

The affidavit did not say if that officer was injured, but did say one officer sustained a bleeding injury to their knuckles as Neal fought to resist arrest.