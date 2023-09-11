DECATUR — Gary S. Russell, the Decatur man who stabbed his ex-wife to death along with her pet puppy before mutilating her body while concealing her murder for two days, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.

Passing sentence in Macon County Circuit Court, Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith ordered the 53-year-old defendant to serve his sentence at 100% for the killing of Cheryl A. Russell, 64.

Decatur police reports said Gary Russell had been arrested June 8 after he called cops and confessed to stabbing his former wife to death 48 hours previously. Court records show their dissolution of marriage had been entered and filed a month earlier.

Despite what police said Russell had told them, he had previously pleaded not guilty to three alternate murder charges. He also denied a charge of mutilating a human body, concealing a death, and further charges of aggravated battery involving strangulation and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Russell indicated he had changed his mind about his plea at a pretrial hearing Sept. 7 and then appeared in court Monday to admit a single charge of murder. All the other charges were dismissed in a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders.

The bloody circumstances of the murder had been outlined in a grand jury indictment that accused Russell of “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior”.

And further details about the crime were revealed at a Macon County Coroner’s inquest in July which heard evidence from Detective Jason Kuchelmeister. He told the coroner’s jury how the Russell couple had maintained contact despite the end of their marriage and Gary Russell was eating dinner at his wife’s home in the 400 block of Dwight Drive when the murder happened.

Russell had his own pet dog with him, the detective said, and had become enraged when his wife’s dog, Charlotte, started attacking his pet.

“He’d had enough, for lack of a better word, of his dog being bullied by this other dog,” Kuchelmeister added.

“He had a kitchen steak knife and he just kind of lost control; he starts stabbing her dog and when she (Cheryl Russell) stepped in to try and save her animal, she was stabbed.”

Arriving police found her body dumped in the bathtub with multiple stab wounds to the head, neck and chest. And the evidence showed Russell had continued his attack after his wife was dead, with what Macon County Coroner Michael Day had noted as “evidence of post-mortem evisceration with a large abdomen incision.”

It was clear the mutilation inflicted after death was extensive, but Day had said he did not want to “go into all the details.”

The coroner had asked the detective what Russell had “intended” by keeping the body in the bathtub and waiting days before confessing.

Kuchelmeister said the defendant had talked about “wanting to clean her up” but had appeared vague and confused as police questioned him.

“He really couldn’t explain his mental state,” Kuchelmeister added.

