DECATUR — An 18-year-old charged with stabbing his mother in the neck in February has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Stone Waller, a Decatur resident who told police he had "thought all morning about harming" his mother on the day of the attack, was remanded to custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment.

Public Defender Michelle Sanders called for a stipulated bench trial, waving Waller's right to a jury trial and leaving the court’s decision in the hands of Judge Thomas E. Griffith.

A stipulated bench trial is where the prosecution and the defense agree on the facts in the case.

As part of a deal between prosecution and defense, only the charge of aggravated domestic battery was called for the bench trial. Two other counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery were dismissed.

Central to the brief trial was Decatur psychiatrist Rohidas Patil’s evaluation of Waller, which was admitted into evidence and reviewed by the judge.

Patil’s evaluation suggested Waller was under severe psychiatric distress when he stabbed his mother, Griffith said.

“At the time of the offense, the defendant was, for a brief period, in a psychotic state, and was unable to appreciate the criminality of his conduct and is therefore not criminally responsible for his actions,” Griffith said.

Waller's mother, who was present in the courtroom Thursday morning, was primarily concerned that her son receive adequate mental health treatment, Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter told the court.

“She has known about his mental health issues and (wants him to get) treatment more than anything else,” Rueter said. “Obviously, she doesn't want to see him punished. She was even a little hesitant to go along with my position that I was looking for the Class 2 offense, but my position is we also need to protect the public, make sure that we have enough time and treatment.”

After the defendant left the courtroom, Griffith told Rueter he believed prosecution took the best course of action but was still hesitant about the trial’s results.

“This obviously causes the court grave concern, grave, grave concern,” Griffith said.

Waller’s case was allotted for further review on Sept. 5.

