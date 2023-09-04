DECATUR — Tuesday morning is scheduled to mark the dedication in Decatur of a memorial to a city teenager who lost her life to gun violence.

The memorial, at 1502 N. Church St., is in memory of 17-year-old Mishyra Wheeler, who was shot to death the evening of Sept. 3, 2011, at a house that used to stand at that address.

In a statement, First Christian Church Missions Pastor BJ Leonard said the memorial will also stand in memory of “all youth affected by violence in our community.”

He said his church, along with the City of Decatur and various community organizations, has worked to beautify the area and create the memorial site.

The dedication ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

