DECATUR — Decatur Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing Decatur man.
Spencer D. Eiffler, 33, was reported missing from Decatur. He was last seen July 11.
According to the police, Eiffler may be driving a black 2006 Pontiac with the Illinois license plate number DP60292 and might be in the Springfield or Taylorville areas.
If Eiffler is seen or located, contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711.
Lance T Newcomb 24, of Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Ryan L. Waggoner, 55, of rural Lerna in the head on or about June 2 in Cumberland County.