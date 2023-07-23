DECATUR — Police already busy investigating a Decatur double homicide report dealing with more gun violence over the weekend that left a 15-year-old girl with a bullet wound to the ear.

Sgt. Daniel Wise with Decatur Police said the child was hit around 4:43 a.m. Sunday while she was among a group of about a dozen people in their late teens near the 1500 block of North Edward Street.

“I would not call it a block or street party but there were quite a few people out and about at 4:43 in the morning,” said Wise.

“Somebody shot off a gun and the 15-year-old got nicked in the ear with a bullet; just a matter of an inch or so and this would have been a greatly different story.”

Wise said patrol officers had been called to the scene after reports of shots fired and shortly afterward were alerted after the child showed up at hospital seeking treatment for the wound to the ear. He said police later recovered three spent bullet casings from the scene of the shooting.

That gun violence followed on from more gunfire just after 3 p.m. Saturday when two cars parked in the 1300 block of North Union Street were hit with bullets.

“We don’t have any indications that anyone was shooting at a person,” said Wise. “They may have simply been out to do property damage. We found about 10 shell casings at that scene.”

These latest shootings follow on from the double homicide reported at 4:49 a.m. Friday when police were alerted to the bodies of two men in a vehicle in the 800 block of South Webster Street.

Karlondus Thomas, 19, and 30-year-old Andrell O’Neal were both pronounced dead at the scene and had been shot to death. They had been fatally wounded at another location and driven to South Webster by another person seeking to get them medical help.

Wise said there was no indication these killings were linked to the two other recent incidents of gun violence and said detectives were working leads as they continued their search for the killer or killers.

“We’re following leads and are always looking for more information,” he added.

Anyone with tips on this crime or the other shootings can call police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477; cash rewards are paid for information leading to an arrest.

