DECATUR — A judge is taking under advisement a motion to dismiss the charges of possessing multiple photos and video containing sexual images of children against a Decatur couple.

Judge Lindsey Shelton, after hearing arguments from Douglas Nichols' attorney Andrew Wessler and State's Attorney Scott Reuter, said she would issue a written opinion rather than make a verbal ruling in court on Friday due to the complexity of the case.

Nichols and his wife, Kelly, are due back in court on Sept. 26.

Wessler called the case against the couple “a witch hunt” and contends in his motion to dismiss the indictment that the photos and videos are “merely innocent, everyday images” of children with whom the defendants have a personal relationship with.

The legal question, he said, is “what is lewd?”

The grand jury that returned the indictment, he said, was asked to make a legal determination on whether the images meet the legal definition of “lewd,” and his contention is that this is not the grand jury's prerogative.

“There is not an iota of sexual suggestion or activity in any of these photographs,” he said.

Reuter said he does not dispute the case law cited by Wessler in his motion that requires photos and videos meet the legal definition of “lewd” in order to be considered pornography, and that photos parents take, for example, of small children in the bathtub, are not sexually suggestive. He said he brought that up to the grand jury, that such photos are normal and natural and the defense would likely bring that up.

“It's not just pictures of naked children that we're dealing with, as the defense would have you believe,” he said. “We're dealing with this issue of what constitutes lewdness.”

The grand jury did not find all the photos and videos in the Nichols' possession to meet that legal definition of child pornography, he said.

“If they're not lewd, there's no need to go on about who made them or who had them or whatever,” Reuter said. “I think it's clear that all of these that the grand jury selected have an element of lewdness that takes us beyond the issue of whether or not legally, are these not lewd,” Reuter said. “Are these pictures in and of themselves, child pornography.”

