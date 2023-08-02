TAYLORVILLE — A Mount Auburn man was charged Wednesday in Christian County Circuit Court with four counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Georg Goins, 38, remains in the county jail following his arrest Wednesday by Illinois State Police, a news release said.

According to the release, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation began an investigation on June 23 after learning a subject was distributing child sexual abuse material through an online platform.

Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force gathered digital evidence indicating that Goins was possessing and disseminating child sexual abuse material from his residence, the release said.

Authorities said Goins is a registered sex offender.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at 217-782-4750.

