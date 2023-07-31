DECATUR — Two teenagers have been arrested on preliminary charges of first degree murder in connection with the
death of a 15-year-old male, Decatur police said.
According to a news release,
officers were called to the 400 block of West Harrison Street around 11:35 a.m. Sunday to make a welfare check. Upon arrival, they discovered the boy's body. He had suffered numerous traumatic injuries.
Police conducted interviews and multiple searches. As a result, two 15-year-olds were arrested. Both are being detained in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
Preliminary charges are subject to review by state's attorney's office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review
Lourash
Jeffrey L. Lourash, 57, took a plea deal on April 6, 2023, and admitted the first degree murder of his wife Tabitha Lourash, who was shot to death November 23 in their Warrensburg home. Lourash was sentenced in May of 2023 to 45 years in prison, to be served at 100%.
Hirstein
Steven L. Hirstein, 43, was arrested March 30, 2023, and booked on preliminary charges of attempted murder for a stabbing attack on his girlfriend. He is also charged with aggravated battery to police after allegedly attacking officers with a knife. He was shot and wounded several times by police but his wounds were not considered serious.
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth, was sentenced to 50 years in prison March 28, 2023, after being convicted of the murder of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper on July 11, 2021.
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams, convicted of the attempted murder of a Decatur Police officer, was sentenced 80 years in prison in June of 2023.
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett is charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting to death the photographer that took his family's Christmas pictures in 2021.
Edwards
Cameron C. Edwards, 19, of Cerro Gordo was sentenced to nine years in prison April 4, 2023, after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of a stolen gun, attempted escape and burglary. He was part of a theft team that stole guns from cop cars.
King-Woods
Traveon Hightower King-Woods, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison March 22, 2023, after he admitted a charge of aggravated robbery. Police said he robbed a victim at gunpoint but then had to flee for his life when the victim chased him in a car. King-Woods accomplice and brother, Amieron L. Barham-Perkins, 20, pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge and was sentenced to five years on January 17, 2023.
Wilson
Tyler J. Wilson, 23, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Macon County Circuit Court April 26, 2023, after pleading guilty to a charge of armed violence.
Derrickson
Tiyren E. Derrickson, 28, was sentenced to eight years in prison May 18, 2023, after pleading guilty to a charge of burglary. He had raided the same Decatur church on consecutive days and stolen equipment valued at more than $20,000.
Colby J. Park
Colby J. Park, 25, was sentenced to a 24 month conditional discharge and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after pleading guilty to the aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 6-year-old boy by biting the child. The offense dates to October 7, 2018, and Park was sentenced May 19 of 2023.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!