DECATUR — Two teenagers have been arrested on preliminary charges of first degree murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old male, Decatur police said.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 400 block of West Harrison Street around 11:35 a.m. Sunday to make a welfare check. Upon arrival, they discovered the boy's body. He had suffered numerous traumatic injuries.

Police conducted interviews and multiple searches. As a result, two 15-year-olds were arrested. Both are being detained in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by state's attorney's office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

