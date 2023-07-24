DECATUR — The man wanted in connection a double homicide in Decatur has been arrested.

Raheim D. Davis, 28, was taken into custody around noon in Decatur, Police Chief Shane Brandel said.

Davis, 28, faces a preliminary charge of first-degree murder in connection with the Friday morning shooting deaths of Karlondus Thomas, 19, and Andrell O'Neal, 30, both of Decatur. Bond has been set at $5 million.

The two men were found inside a vehicle 800 block of South Webster Street by Decatur police officers who were called to the location at approximately 4:49 a.m. Friday.

"Upon arrival officers located a deceased 19-year-old male and a deceased 30-year-old male in the vehicle," Brandel said in a news release. "Both victims died as a result of gunshot wounds."

