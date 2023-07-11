SHELBYVILLE — Police have made another arrest in connection with the case of the Macon County Jail corrections officer who is accused of storing illegal guns for a felon he met behind bars.

A statement from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Shane A. Hecker was arrested Monday night in Shelbyville. Hecker, 34, of Shelbyville, was booked on a preliminary charge of the unlawful sale of firearms to the felon.

Hecker’s arrest follows the July 2 arrest of corrections officer Adam B. Goodbrake, 25. He was booked on a preliminary charge of illegally storing the weapons for felon Brandon J. Burwell, who had been briefly incarcerated at the jail when Goodbrake met him.

Burwell was arrested the same day as Goodbrake and booked on a preliminary charge of the unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Scott Flannery said detectives from the sheriff’s office are working the case in partnership with detectives from Decatur police.

He said that investigation produced information which led Decatur police and officers from the Shelbyville Police Department to execute a search warrant in Shelbyville on Monday and to Hecker’s arrest.

“During the investigation it was revealed that the person who had initially purchased the weapons for Burwell was Shane Hecker,” said Flannery.

“He admitted in a post arrest interview that he knowingly purchased 13 firearms for Burwell, knowing that he was a felon. In total, 16 firearms were seized from Hecker after it was discovered he had illegally transferred other firearms to persons who were prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

Flannery said those other purchases are now the focus of further investigations as police continue to work to get illegal guns off the street and out of the hands of felons.

Asked why Hecker decided to obtain weapons on behalf of people who are not allowed to own them, Flannery said he wasn’t sure of his motive. “I don’t know if it was a profit scheme for him or he was just doing it because he wanted to,” he added.

Police allege that Burwell, fearing his cache of illegal weapons would be discovered, had asked Goodbrake to look after them for him, and the corrections officer had apparently stored them in the garage of his Decatur home. The guns were gone when officers arrived to arrest Goodbrake and police have been searching for them.

Both Burwell and Goodbrake are free after posting bond while Hecker remained jailed Monday night with his bail set at $200,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park