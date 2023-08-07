NEWTON — A Newton man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the June death of another Jasper County man.

Paul S. Schoonover, 30, of Newton was charged Monday Jasper County Circuit Court with five counts of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery in the June death of Terry L. Eastep, an Illinois State Police news release said.

Schoonover is being held in the Jasper County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Eastep, 59, also of Newton, was discovered with life-threatening injuries inside a residence in the 100 block of Marion Street in Newton early on June 8, the release said. Eastep died as a result of his injuries on June 11.

The Newton Police Department requested the aid of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation in the homicide investigation. The departments were also assisted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and State Police Crime Scene Services.

The news release said the charges followed a "thorough investigation."

No additional information is being released.