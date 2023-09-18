DECATUR — The first arraignment case to be heard in Macon County Circuit Court under the new no-cash bail law turned out to be a Decatur teenager accused of an ambush stabbing murder.

And a judge decided that particular defendant wasn’t going anywhere and had to remain in custody.

But for most of the rest of the docket, heard over the course of an hour Monday afternoon, it was a different story: of the 12 cases in all that came up, Judge Lindsey Shelton found grounds to release nine defendants on charges ranging from domestic violence to battering police officers.

The change from the usual arraignment court routine was remarkable. Instead of arguments over which level of cash bail was appropriate, what kept someone free or jailed Monday were issues such as the risk they posed to the public and their likelihood of fleeing before the next court hearing.

The change was brought about by the Pretrial Fairness Act, the first of its kind law in the country that went into effect Monday that abolishes cash bail as a condition of a person's release before trial.

The measure had been set to take effect Jan. 1, but the state high court delayed the rollout amid confusion after a lower court found it unconstitutional. In July, the high court declared the law constitutional and set Monday as its start date.

For 15-year-old accused stabbing murderer Otis L. Allen — who is being tried as an adult although still held in juvenile custody — Shelton told him he had to stay behind bars.

She reached that decision after reading through a sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the case and hearing arguments from Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter.

He described how Allen was accused of conspiring with others to lure 15-year-old Tyler Eubanks to an abandoned building where he was then stabbed repeatedly until he died. The victim’s body was found July 30, the day his family called police to say he was missing.

Rueter said Allen had no previous criminal record but the calculated premeditation of the murder was a crime so serious the public had to be protected from the defendant.

Defense attorney Lindsay Evans said Allen had been living at home with his mother, stepfather and siblings and there was no reason he couldn’t go back there.

“If indeed he does present any threat to the community, we think that threat could be mitigated through the use of conditions of pretrial release including house arrest or electronic monitoring,” Evans added.

But the judge disagreed, saying “I have found the state has proven the defendant poses a real and present threat… and that the state has proven that no condition or combination of conditions can mitigate the real and present threat.”

There then followed nine cases in a row of lesser offenses where Shelton saw fit to release defendants arrested over the weekend. Sometimes she would impose conditions, such as staying away from the alleged victims of domestic violence or certain addresses.

The case of Lester Jones, 60, was one where the judge decided he had to stay in the Macon County Jail. He was arrested over the weekend and charged with strangling a woman he had been dating for a week and was also accused of failing to register as a sex offender. He also had a criminal record that included committing rape during the course of a robbery.

Shelton said Jones was simply too dangerous to be allowed out of custody and the public had to be protected from him. But before he was taken back to the cells, Jones was told by the judge he had the right to appeal her ruling under the new law.

Commenting after the day’s docket was done, the state’s attorney said things had gone about as well as he hoped. “I’ve always been of the opinion that in serious cases the judges will do the right thing and hold the people that need to be held,” he said.

“And, as you could see, Judge Shelton did that.”

Rueter said where he did have concerns was in dealing with lower level offenses like shoplifting, which are not detainable crimes under the new law.

“People that tend to commit retail thefts tend to commit them over and over,” he said. “And they are not going to have any incentive to come back to court.”

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders also thought the first day had gone well with no big problems. “I think day one went fairly smoothly generally; the rulings were not unexpected,” she said of the cases.

“And I really appreciated that we were able to get some people released with conditions. It makes sense because they are individuals who likely would have been able to post their bond anyway. So I don’t think we’re going to change what the numbers in the jail would have looked like between last weekend and this week.”

She did say, however, that inmates held in the jail because they couldn’t get bail under the old system are anxious to find out if they have a chance of getting free now.

“I assume everybody in the jail would like the opportunity to be released,” she added.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park