DECATUR — A Decatur man with an already long history of trouble with the law has been sent to prison for 10 years after pleading guilty to armed robbery.

Phillip R. Woods, 56, admitted leaning in through the drive-in window of the McDonald’s Restaurant at 962 W. Eldorado St. on Jan. 12 and trying to pull open the cash register.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said he was unsuccessful and gave up before fleeing on foot. But Woods wasn’t gone for long, and soon returned to the window armed with a screwdriver.

“The suspect again opens the drive thru window and uses the screwdriver to pry open the cash register,” said Sgt. Brandon Rolfs, who signed the affidavit.

“A McDonald’s employee confronts the suspect who raises the screwdriver in his right hand and makes a stabbing motion towards the employee. The suspect then flees… it was later determined that the suspect stole approximately $275 from the store in this incident.”

Rolfs said the crimes were captured on surveillance video and it didn’t take long to identify Woods once the images were shown around.

“Detectives received information from patrol officers, Macon County Jail staff as well as Oasis Day Center staff that the subject in this incident closely resembled Phillip Woods," Rolfs added.

The defendant was found and arrested on Jan. 21. Rolfs said a glance through his criminal history shows Woods to have eight prior charges and four convictions for robbery and three prior convictions for weapons offenses.

“In total Woods shows to have a prior kidnapping charge, eight robbery charges, two burglary charges, two criminal damage charges, six obstructing charges, two public peace charges, two sexual assault charges, 11 assault charges, seven larceny charges, seven dangerous drugs charges, two flight escape charges and two weapons offense charges,” Rolfs added.

Woods appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and was sentenced Aug. 15 by Judge Jeffrey Geisler. The judge also agreed to recommend the defendant for substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park