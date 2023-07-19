DECATUR — Loroy L. Turner denies charges that accuse him of setting himself up as a phantom landlord and stealing almost $4,000 in rent payments.

Sworn affidavits filed by Decatur police said the charges date to January and, in one case, Turner had said he wanted to buy rental properties from a bona fide Decatur landlord but didn't have the cash.

The landlord agreed to sign over the deeds to some of his rental homes if Turner would collect rent payments for him and take care of roof repairs to one of the residences. The payments were picked up but never handed over, it’s alleged.

“(The landlord) said Loroy collected rent payments totaling $3,350 from five of his houses,” said Officer Timothy Wisniewski, who signed the affidavits.

“(The landlord) stated two of the five houses were vacant at the time and Loroy moved tenants into these houses without permission and also collected their rent money.”

In another case, Wisniewski said a man who had done work for Turner referred a prospective tenant to him who was looking for a home to rent. The tenant made a payment of $600 and Turner was supposed to meet him at a rental home in the 400 block of East Division Street to hand over the keys but never showed up.

“(The tenant) noticed a ‘For Sale’ sign in the front yard and a Realtor key box on the front door,” Wisniewski said. “Macon County tax records showed the house was owned by a trust… in Clearwater, Florida. I contacted the trust and was advised that Loroy is not the owner…”

Wisniewski said the tenant wanted his money back from a landlord he knew as Deontae Freeman, only to discover his real identity was Loroy Turner and that Turner was now living in a new residence of his own: the Macon County Jail.

Wisniewski said Turner is a convicted sex offender and had been arrested February 13 for violating sex offender registry reporting requirements and violation of his parole.

Now aged 53, Turner had been convicted when he was 32 of the aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 16. His record on the offender database maintained by the State Police list Turner as going by 17 other aliases.

The defendant is scheduled to appear July 27 in Macon County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing on the rent theft charges. Jail records show he remained jailed Thursday with bail set at $120,000.

