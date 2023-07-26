DECATUR — Police said a Decatur motorist watched as his friend, Robert D. Miller, pulled up nearby, lowered the driver’s side window and shot him twice.

One of Miller's bullets struck the 32-year-old victim’s chest and another tore into his right bicep.

Miller, 34, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court, denying two alternate counts of attempted murder. He also pleaded not guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery.

An arrest warrant signed by Decatur police detective Jeremy Appenzeller said the shooting happened on at 4:17 a.m. May 31 in the 1000 block of East Main Street as the victim sat parked and a sport utility vehicle pulled up next to him.

“As (he) looked up and out of his driver’s side window, he observed the window of the SUV lower and immediately recognized the driver of the vehicle to be Robert Miller,” Appenzeller said.

“(He) advised that as he looked over at Robert, he simultaneously heard the sound of three gunshots being fired and saw flashes of light (muzzle flash from a firearm) coming from Robert’s direction. He realized that at this moment he had been shot in the right arm and shortly after found himself shot in the chest.”

A 22-year-old woman witness is quoted as telling police the shooting had been preceded by an argument between Miller and his friend over the phone. Appenzeller said: “(She) also informed me of comments that Robert had made earlier in the day in which he stated things along the lines of ‘He’s lucky I don’t shoot him’, and ‘I’ll blow him down.'”

Police said the victim's car had been hit by three bullets and three spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Appenzeller said police interviewed the victim as he was being treated at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and he picked Miller out of a photo line-up; he said he had known him as a friend since 2020.

Miller is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 2 and was being held Wednesday night in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million, requiring him to post a bond of $100,000 to be released.

