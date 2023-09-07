IVESDALE — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle apparently struck and killed a bicyclist in rural Ivesdale on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 750 North 1500 East Road at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist, per a news release from the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 41-year-old male,who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The man’s name is not being released at this time due to pending notification of family.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle was driving southbound on 1500 East Road near 750 North Road when it hit the bicyclist, who was next to his bicycle in the roadway.

No citations have been issued. The crash is currently being investigated by the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office and the Piatt County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office at 217-762-5761.

