DECATUR — A Decatur man was arrested for attempted murder after being accused of stabbing two victims multiple times.

According to the sworn affidavit, officers with the Decatur Police Department were called to a house in the 800 block of West Division Street around 9:37 a.m. Thursday.

There they found a man and a woman, both age 70, with multiple stab wounds to their faces, hands, neck and back areas. Both were transported to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. The female victim said the injuries were inflicted by her 43-year-old son. He was taken into custody by the police officers on the scene.

According to the police interview, the male victim said he was in the kitchen to get some coffee when the suspect entered the room and began to stab him in the face. "This was an unprovoked attack and there was no verbal argument prior to being stabbed," the victim stated in the affidavit.

The female victim said she walked into the kitchen after hearing the male victim screaming. She saw the stabbing and attempted to stop it by jumping on top of the victim. The suspect then began stabbing her.

Police officers executed a search warrant for the residence, where they recovered blood and a blood-covered pocket knife with a 3- to 4-inch blade.

The suspect is being held on a $500,000 bond. He has been given a notice to appear in court on Sept. 22.

