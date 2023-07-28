DECATUR — A police pursuit of a fleeing vehicle early Friday morning came to an abrupt end after the driver crashed into a fire hydrant.

According to a sworn affidavit, Decatur police officers witnessed a car cross the center line while traveling westbound on West Wood Street at approximately 1:14 a.m. The vehicle then turned south onto Jasper Street and into a nearby parking lot.

"Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot," the affidavit stated. "The vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot."

Traveling on Wood Street, the vehicle continued eastbound before attempting to travel north on Stone Street. "The vehicle was unable to complete the turn and exited the roadway to the east side of Stone Street, crashing into a fire hydrant, completely detaching the fire hydrant from the ground," according to the statement.

The man, a 26-year-old from St. Louis, got out of the car and began running west through backyards in the 1300 block of East Main Street, the statement said. After a brief pursuit, the man stopped and was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital at his request.

A search of the abandoned car turned up a magazine loaded with several rounds of ammunition and a small bag of cannabis. A K9 search resulted in a handgun being found approximately 15-feet from where the officer took the man into custody.

During questioning, the affidavit said the man admitted the pistol was his and that he used it for personal protection.

The man explained to officers "that the only reason why he fled from the traffic stop was because he had the pistol and did not want to get caught," according to the statement.

The man remains jailed on preliminary charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer and aggravated driving under the influence. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

His bond has been set at $100,000, requiring the posting of $10,000 to be released.

