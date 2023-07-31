DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help in solving a series of vape shop burglaries, this week's crime of the week.

The Impulse Vape and Glass Shop, located at 145 S. Oakland Ave., has been broken into on three separate occasions over the past month, the department said in a news release. In each case, suspects broke into the business early in the morning and walked out with undisclosed amounts of currency and thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The number of suspects in each burglary varies, police said. Suspects always wore facial coverings.

Two suspects were captured on surveillance camera during the most recent burglary, and one of those suspects did not initially have their face covered.

Anyone with information regarding the vape shop burglaries is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous. Crimestoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

