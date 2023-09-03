KENNEY — Authorities are seeking an "armed and extremely dangerous" suspect believed to be responsible for killing one person and injuring another in the DeWitt County village of Kenney.

DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker said law enforcement received a 911 call at 3:23 p.m. Sunday reporting an active shooter at 635 Kenney Rd., south of Kenney, a village of roughly 300 people. One person was dead at the scene, where four others remained in hiding from the suspect, Walker said.

Responding deputies also found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle at Illinois Route 54 and Jordan Street in Kenney. This victim was taken to John Warner Hospital in Clinton and then Carle Hospital in Champaign, where he remained in stable condition, the sheriff said.

Walker identified the suspect as José De Jesús Gomez Muñoz, but said he typically goes by Jesús Muñoz. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Muñoz left the scene in a white 2019 Honda Accord with the Illinois license plate DT 50632. He is wanted on charges of murder and other crimes.

"We will find him at some point, and we will catch him and bring him to justice," Walker said in a video posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The suspect's whereabouts and possible destination are unknown, Walker said, although he is believed to have relatives in Mexico.

Earlier on Sunday, the sheriff's office advised residents in Kenney to either shelter in place or leave the area. Asked Sunday night whether that guidance remained in effect, Walker urged caution.

"He could be a long way away or he could be in the area; we don't know," Walker said, speaking about six hours after the shooting.

People should stay vigilant and contact police if they see anyone they think could be the suspect, he said.

"Please call. We're here. We're going to be here," he said. "We're here 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We got multiple agencies here. We've got all kinds of law enforcement here. We will get somebody to check out a residence or to check on something."

The Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Conservation Police, Clinton Police Department and Macon County Sheriff's Office were providing assistance Sunday, and Walker said he had been contacted by law enforcement officials in McLean and Logan counties: "Just everybody reaching out, seeing what they can do to help."

The Kenney Fire Department opened up its building to police to use as an incident command post and even brought food to the working officers, the sheriff said. The Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System provided a mobile command post to help officers in the field escape the heat.

The identities of the victims were not being released Sunday.

The four people who were not injured in the incident were being interviewed by law enforcement, the sheriff said: "And considering what they've been through today, they're doing relatively well."

