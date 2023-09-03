This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

KENNEY — The DeWitt County Sheriff warned families within a two-mile radius of Kenney to “shelter in place or safely evacuate the area if able” Sunday afternoon as police swarmed into the area to deal with an active shooter situation.

A posting on the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Facebook page said the incident had occurred around 3:23 p.m. just south of Kenney on Kenny Road. It gave no details of any casualties. The posting said multiple police agencies were involved.

“The lone male suspect is still at large, believed to still be in the area and is considered armed and extremely dangerous,” said Sheriff Mike Walker in a Facebook posting just before 6 p.m.

“Everyone is asked to avoid the entire Kenney and surrounding area while law enforcement works to mitigate this ongoing situation," he added.

The sheriff had then made his warning about sheltering in place behind locked doors or leaving the area if that’s possible.

“Lock doors, stay safe and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911,” Walker said.

He said more information would be released when it becomes available.

Representatives of the sheriff's office could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root later confirmed to the Herald & Review that deputies from his office were involved in the investigation after he was asked for assistance.

"Yes, we do have some units up there and the State Police have control of that area," he added, speaking just before 7 p.m. He said the search for the suspect was continuing.

From flintlock muskets to AR-15s: A history of guns in America From flintlock muskets to AR-15s: A history of guns in America Flintlock muskets Percussion caps Revolvers Repeating rifles Smokeless powder Automatic firearms Bolt-action rifles Polymer manufacturing Armalite civilian rifle 3D printing and beyond