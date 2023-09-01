DECATUR — Decatur police officers and Macon County sheriff’s deputies made two separate arrests of suspected crack cocaine dealers this week, per police reports.

Shortly before noon on Thursday members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant of a home in the 1200 block of North Union Street in Decatur in relation to suspected crack cocaine sales.

The suspect, a 66-year-old man, was found outside with a pill bottle containing 15 individually packaged rocks of crack cocaine weighing approximately 1.6 grams, according to a police affidavit.

The number of individual bags of cocaine is consistent with drug sales, officers reported.

According to officers, the man was the target of a search warrant at the same residence in 2022, when he was also found in possession of a pill bottle containing individually packaged rocks of crack cocaine.

The suspect was taken into police custody on a preliminary charge of manufacturing and delivery of cocaine. His bail was set at $100,000.

At around the same time on Thursday, other members of the Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the same block of North Union Street in Decatur due to suspected drug possession and dealing.

Officers found the suspect, a 38-year-old woman, inside a bedroom on the main floor of the residence. Over 18 grams of crack cocaine were found on a table in the bedroom. Next to the substance police found two razor blades, a black functional digital scale and two open boxes of clear plastic sandwich baggies.

These findings were consistent with packaging for distribution, officers reported.

Elsewhere in the bedroom was a Glock handgun with the serial number scratched off and multiple piles of cash totaling $1,156, officers said. An additional $616 was found sitting on the kitchen counter. In a drawer directly underneath the kitchen cash pile, officers found another black digital scale and another open box of clear plastic sandwich baggies.

The suspect was arrested on preliminary charges of manufacturing and delivery of cocaine, defacing ID marks on a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Her bail was set at $50,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office.