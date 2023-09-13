DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department now has a new way to protect and serve: a medicine cabinet located in the lobby of its headquarters building is loaded with the life-saving Narcan drug overdose antidote.

The two-dose Narcan boxes are free and, as the lobby is open 24-7, anyone can stop by and get one at any time, no questions asked. The wall-mounted cabinet is located near the lobby service windows and those using it don’t have to speak with anyone: just walk up and help themselves.

The arrival of the Narcan is the fruits of a partnership with the Macon County Health Department and the Springfield-based Phoenix Center, which is helping to keep the new cabinet stocked.

The health department has been busy recruiting various agencies and buildings in and around Decatur to host one of the Narcan cabinets. Decatur police now join others such as the Mount Zion Police Department, The Good Samaritan Inn and Decatur Public Library.

Given the usual police attitude toward the abuse of drugs and illegal drugs, having a Narcan supply in the lobby might seem off-putting to the people it seeks to serve.

But Police Chief Shane Brandel said what matters is providing a service people need. He points out that his officers already carry Narcan and to protect and serve means to stop people from dying unnecessarily.

“Our purpose in this is to help save lives,” he said.

Brandel also said that the users of Narcan are typically others trying to save the life of someone else who has overdosed. So that means those visiting the cabinet may well be family members of a loved one who is a drug user or someone worried a patient prescribed opioids might overdose.

The chief also noted that overdose deaths are on the decline but the cases of overdoses themselves are not. He said that change in numbers is likely the result of the wider availability of Narcan. But asked if some critics might regard that as a sign Narcan is simply enabling addicts to keep on abusing themselves, the chief said that point might well be open to debate.

“But again, at the end of the day, our role is to try and protect our community,” he said. “And I know this is a product that saves lives and so, if we can make it available here, that is what I wanted to do.”

Amber Holthaus, director of clinical nursing services at the health department, took the same view. She said life is precious, and we should use every available opportunity to preserve it.

“Every life is worth saving,” she added. “And it doesn’t matter what that person’s situation is.”

If your building or organization would like to host a Narcan cabinet, call Holthaus at 217-423-6988, extension 1124.

PHOTOS: Back the Blue rally in Decatur Back the Blue 1 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 2 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 3 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 4 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 5 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 6 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 7 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 8 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 9 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 10 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 11 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 12 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 13 06.27.20.JPG Back the Blue 14 06.27.20.JPG