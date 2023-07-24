VANDALIA — A Vandalia man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of possessing, reproducing and disseminating child pornography and indecent solicitation of an adult.

Ferrell Mason Kissiar, 47, is one of three individuals arrested during an Illinois Attorney General's office investigation into a child pornography ring operating in Fayette County.

Circuit Judge Martin Siemer accepted the plea during a Thursday hearing in Fayette County Circuit Court. The sentence attached to each charge will be served consecutively, with day-for-day credit to apply, with credit for time already served awaiting trial.

Kissiar pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony; one count of reproduction of child pornography, also a Class X felony; two counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony; and one count of indecent solicitation of an adult, a Class 1 felony.

Andrew Wehrle, 39, and Amber Wehrle, 38, both of Vandalia, pleaded guilty in May to charges stemming from their involvement in the child pornography ring, according the attorney general's office. They will be sentenced on Aug. 8.

“Child pornography is a heinous crime, and the individuals who reproduce and disseminate these horrific images must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Raoul said.

The Vandalia Police Department assisted the attorney general’s office with the investigation.

“As law enforcement officials, it is our responsibility to protect children from harm and bring those who exploit them to justice,” said Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray.

