DECATUR — Zachary R. Newberry, the man accused of ripping off a Blue Mound customer for a roofing job he never started, has admitted to a charge of disorderly conduct as part of a plea deal.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell sentenced him to 30 days in jail but that was canceled out with time previously served since his arrest.

Coryell’s sentencing order also said: “Defendant agrees that he owes the victim $11,100.” Then, as part of the plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Thomas Finks, the judge agreed to dismiss further charges of theft and misrepresentation.

Evidence from Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb said the roofing customer had agreed to pay Newberry “in excess of $13,000” in January last year for roofing work. The chief said the Taylorville man had never laid a single shingle as part of the job.

Newberry’s defense had been that he had parked a trailer outside the job address and was all ready to get on with the work when the trailer had been stolen. He claimed it vanished along with all his materials bought with some of the money he advanced to him.

But Lamb, speaking at a preliminary hearing in December, said the theft had not been reported at the time. “And we do not have a police report on file for any trailer being stolen in our jurisdiction,” he added.

The case had been scheduled for a jury trial June 13 but Newberry appeared in court and said he was willing to take the plea deal instead. He did not, however, walk out of the court a free man: he is currently serving 2½ years in the Graham Correctional Center after being convicted in Christian County of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

He had been brought into court under escort of prison guards and is due to be paroled August 8.